Google Nest Mini drops to $18 with early Black Friday pricing (Reg. $49)

Walmart is now offering the latest Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $18 with free shipping for Walmart+ members or in orders over $35. Normally fetching $49, like you’ll pay elsewhere right now, today’s offer delivers one of the first few chances to save this year at $31 off. This is a new 2022 low, and beats previous mentions of $35 by an extra $12. Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home. So whether you need to command connected lighting or call up some cooking help in the kitchen, Nest Mini is an essential upgrade for those in Google’s smart home ecosystem. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

As far as smart speakers go right now, today’s offer is as notable as they come regardless of the ecosystem. Alexa fans will find that the comparable 3rd Gen Echo Dot fetches the same price right now, meaning that whether you’re a fan of Google or Amazon’s smart assistant, you’ll be able to bark orders at either smart speaker without having to compromise based on price.

Then as far as other discounts go on the Google front, we’re still tracking some early holiday pricing on its latest streaming media player. Currently sitting at $18, the already-affordable Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is now down to an even more value-packed price tag.

Google Nest Mini features:

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. Music sounds bigger and richer. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms. And control your compatible smart devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!