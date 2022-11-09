J.Crew’s Friends and Family Event take 40% off sitewide: Coats, jeans, holiday attire, more

The J.Crew Friends and Family Event offers its members (free to sign-up) 40% off your purchase with code FAMILY at checkout. However, if you’re not interested in signing up for a membership, J.Crew is offering 30% off with code FRIENDS, as well. The membership includes free shipping across the site too. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Chateau Parka in Italian Stadium-Cloth Wool that’s currently marked down to $200. For comparison, this coat is regularly priced at $385 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come. It’s available in several color options and has beautiful gold buttons throughout. This style can easily be dressed up or down and the wool material will help keep you warm throughout the fall and winter season. I personally own this coat and it would make a fantastic holiday gift this year. Score additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

