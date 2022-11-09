MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo laptop with Iris Xe graphics hits new all-time low at $1,274 ($450 off)

Amazon is offering the MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo i7/16GB/512GB Laptop for $1,149 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $1,599, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Packing an 11th Generation i7 processor and Iris Xe graphics, this laptop is a great choice for your on-the-go business productivity needs. The 13.4-inch FHD+ display lets you easily see what you’re working on, and the ability to output 24-bit 192kHz audio natively from the laptop’s headphone jack allows you to enjoy high-quality music. For I/O, there’s ample plug options as well with USB-C, USB-A, Thunderbolt 4, and microSD support. Keep reading for more.

This Targus laptop bag would make it easy to carry your new computer around for working from anywhere. Coming in at $25, it uses just a fraction of your savings making it a budget-friendly buy as well. On top of that, there’s ample room here to store your charger, mouse, or any other things that you might need to work on-the-go.

Is 512GB not enough storage for you? Consider picking up Kingston’s 1,000MB/s 1TB USB-C Gen 2 flash drive that’s on sale for an Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked. Down to $90, it normally goes for $130 at Amazon and now’s one of the best times to triple your total available storage.

MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo Laptop features:

The 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor maximizes your efficiency, multi-tasking, productivity. The Intel Iris Xe graphics delivers performance and reliability to supercharge your productivity. The 13.4-inch FHD+ display fully expands your screen estate enhancing your productivity and workflow. Take optimization to the next level with easily adjustable system modes and resources for a wide range of scenarios and needs.

