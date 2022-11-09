Kingston’s 1,000MB/s 1TB USB-C Gen 2 Flash Drive hits Amazon all-time low at $90 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Kingston DataTraveler Max 1TB USB-C Flash Drive for $89.99 shipped. This model launched at $190 last year before settling into a $130 regular price in 2022. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Kingston’s DataTraveler Max lineup is one of our favorite in the product category, delivering particularly notable speeds at up to 1,000MB/s in a unit small enough to slide onto your keychain. Joining support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 gear, it also sports a unique ridged casing to house the, in this case, 1TB of storage. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

An obvious lower-cost alternative falls to the lighter capacity models. You can land the 512GB variant for just under $75 shipped right now or drop down to the 256GB option at just over $44 shipped. Both of which carry the same specs otherwise.

Hit up our hands-on review of the newer OWC machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD and then check out this ongoing price drop on Samsung’s 2022 model 128GB USB-C flash drive while you’re at it. Just keep in mind you can score the latter of which for FREE with discounted Samsung T7 Shield portable SSDs right now as part of B&H’s early holiday sale.

Kingston DataTraveler Max 1TB USB-C Flash Drive features:

Advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C USB

Unique ridged casing with keyring loop

Up to 1,000MB/s read speeds

Capacities up to 1TB

