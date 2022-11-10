Eve’s Thread-enabled HomeKit Weather Station tracks hyperlocal readings with Siri at $66

Amazon is now offering the Eve Weather HomeKit Weather Station with Thread for $66 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $80, today’s offer is delivering the second-best price to date at $14 off. It comes within $5 of the all-time low set back for the first and only time in July, and is the lowest we’ve seen since. Supplementing your Siri setup with hyperlocal readings, Eve Weather can track temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure. It sports the brand’s signature aluminum design with e-ink display and an outdoor-ready build thanks to IPX4 water-resistance. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also Thread support to round out the package. Our recent HomeKit Weekly feature takes a better look at the experience, as well. Head below for more.

On the other hand, the Aqara Indoor Air Quality Monitor is a great alternative that will save you even more cash. This one integrates into the greater Aqara Zigbee ecosystem and brings various stats into your smart home like temperature, humidity, and TVOC. It’ll only set you back $37 at Amazon and sports an LCD display just like the more premium Eve offering above.

As far as more novel ways to upgrade your Siri setup, earlier in the week we tracked a pair of Nanoleaf discounts go live to start off the week. As part of the brand’s Essentials lineup, both of Nanoleaf’s latest lightstrip and LED light bulb are on sale via Amazon. Delivering both HomeKit and Thread control, pricing starts at the lowest prices of the year from $14 and comes backed by 30% in savings in either case.

Eve Weather Station with Thread features:

Track outdoor temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure over time and see the weather trend at a glance – on your iPhone or directly on the display. Ask Siri for the temperature and humidity level right on your doorstep. Elegantly crafted from anodized aluminum with IPX4 water resistance and completely wireless with a replaceable battery. HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security; get up and running in a flash with quick & easy set up and no need for a bridge or gateway.

