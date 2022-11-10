Amazon SodaStream sparkling water makers start from $76.50 with models up to $40 off

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on SodStream makers and bundles starting from $76.50. One notable option has the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle down at $127.96 shipped. That’s 20% under the regular $160 price tag, matching both our previous and the Amazon 2022 low as well as being the best price we can find. These SodaStream machines are a great way to ensure you have some freshly-made sparkling water in the fridge for the holidays. This bundle also includes much of the extras you’ll need anyway like a pair of C02 cylinders that deliver up to 60-liters of sparkling water each as well as two bottles to make/store it all in and some bonus Bubly flavor drops. The Terra model is also compatible with all SodaStream carbonation bottles for when it’s time for a refill and the most affordable current-generation model in the lineup. You can learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for additional details and price drops.

Over on this landing page you’ll find the rest of the Amazon SodaStream deals including the higher-end Aqua Fizz variant and the retro-style Art model, both of which are now marked down up to $40. However, the most affordable of the bunch has the previous-generation Jet model sitting at $76.50 shipped, down from the usual $90

While we are talking bout kitchen deals, be sure to check out the now live Our Place Black Friday sale. Delivering rare deals on the internet famous Always Pan, the rest of the cookware lineup, and the brand’s tableware from $18. There is up to $150 in savings to be had and everything is detailed for you right here.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: sparkling water maker, (2) quick connect 60L Co2 cylinders, (3) 1 liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles, and (2) 40 ml bubly drops flavors

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

