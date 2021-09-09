SodaStream Terra review: At-home sparkling water gets even easier [Video]

As the popularity of bubbly drinks grows, so do the options for making your own at home. Sodastream has long been a household name for home-brewed fizzy drinks, and now they’re out with the latest iteration of their soda makers. The SodaStream Terra makes the process a little bit easier and comes in basic colors that fit in any kitchen while starting at $99.99. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

SodaStream Terra: What’s new?

This isn’t SodaStream’s first trip around the block – we often feature deals in our home goods guide, and Terra uses what SodaStream has learned from previous products to make the process easier. First off, the CO2 bottles quickly connect with a simple lever rather than screwing into the back of the machine. Additionally, the carbonating bottle is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. SodaStream has also made the carbonation button larger for a little more comfort when operating the soda maker.

Setting up the SodaStream Terra

Getting the SodaStream Terra setup is pretty straightforward. First, remove the plastic seal and cover from the CO2 bottle. Then, remove the back cover from the machine. Lift up the pink lever. Then place the C02 bottle in the slot in the back, resting on the bottom, and pull the lever down. The C02 bottle locks into place and is ready to go.









How to fizz

Once the CO2 bottle is attached to the SodaStream Terra, you’re ready to fizz. Just pull the bottle stop forward until it clicks, and then fill the carbonation bottle up to the fill line with water. Place the bottle on the soda wand and push it back until it locks. There should be a bit of room between the bottle and the bottom of the machine.

Then, hold down the large carbonation button for one second three to five times. CO2 will jet into the bottle and create beautiful bubbles.

Don’t flavor the water before fizzing it as this can be damaging to the soda wand.

SodaStream Terra: Video

Recipes

Drinks can be as simple or complex as you desire. SodaStream carries Bubbly-branded flavor bottles, but one of my favorite ways to use it is to squeeze half a lime into the fizzy water and then drop the rest of the lime in. It makes getting a simple and refreshing seltzer incredibly easy to make.

In use

The SodaStream isn’t electric, but it does require CO2 bottles to carbonate the water. One bottle is good for up to 60L of fizzy drink, but then must be replaced. You can order replacement bottles online, or go to a SodaStream retail partner like Kohls, Target, or Walmart and exchange an empty bottle there.

Cleaning

One of the updates with the SodaStream Terra is that the carbonation bottle is dishwasher safe making for much easier cleaning.

9to5Toys’ take

If you or your family go through multiple cases of seltzer a week as mine does, then you might want to consider making some of your own at home. You can reuse bottles and get creative with your own flavors. At $100 for the starter kit, it is more expensive than the entry-level Fizzi model, but the SodaStream Terra is a great addition to the sparkling water-friendly household.

