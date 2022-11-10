ASUS’ ZenBook Duo 14-inch dual-screen laptop drops to new low of $949 (Save 22%)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14-inch i7/8GB/512GB Laptop for $949 shipped. Normally going for $1,221, this 22% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this laptop. The biggest selling point for the ZenBook Duo is what ASUS calls the ScreenPad Plus, a 12.6-inch matte touchscreen above the keyboard for improved multitasking. The primary display is PANTONE Validated for “professional-grade color accuracy” at 14-inches and a 1080p resolution. Being part of Intel’s Evo platform, the ASUS ZenBook Duo packs serious power with its 11th Gen i7 processor with battery life upwards of 8 hours, making for a “perfect combination of performance, responsiveness and battery life.” Keep reading for more.
Since Thunderbolt 4 is still relatively new, docks are still fairly pricey but you could grab the Anker Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $297.50. This dock can deliver up to 90W of Power Delivery for charging the host machine while adding four USB-A ports with two being rated for 10Gb/s and the other being 480Mb/s, an SD card slot, Gigabit Ethernet, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, a USB-C 10Gb/s port, and a downstream Thunderbolt port. Otherwise, you could get a much more basic USB-C hub that will still allow you to expand your I/O like Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $35.
Looking for a mobile machine aimed more at gaming than the ASUS above? We’re also tracking the MSI Bravo 15 Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB/RX 5500M Gaming Laptop at the all-time Amazon low of $849. With a Ryzen 7 5800H processor and the RX 5500M graphics card, you’ll find the MSI Bravo 15 has plenty of oomph to handle moderate to heavy gaming at 1080p.
ASUS ZenBook Duo 14-inch i7/8GB/512GB Laptop features:
- Tilting ScreenPad Plus: 12.6 inch matte touchscreen, giving your endless way to optimize your multitasking experience by extending the screen or split windows and apps on both displays
- Fast storage and memory featuring 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
- Intel Evo Platform with Latest 11th generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 Processor (Up to 4.8 GHz, with IPU, 12M Cache) and Windows 11 Home
