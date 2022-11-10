ASUS’ ZenBook Duo 14-inch dual-screen laptop drops to new low of $949 (Save 22%)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14-inch i7/8GB/512GB Laptop for $949 shipped. Normally going for $1,221, this 22% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this laptop. The biggest selling point for the ZenBook Duo is what ASUS calls the ScreenPad Plus, a 12.6-inch matte touchscreen above the keyboard for improved multitasking. The primary display is PANTONE Validated for “professional-grade color accuracy” at 14-inches and a 1080p resolution. Being part of Intel’s Evo platform, the ASUS ZenBook Duo packs serious power with its 11th Gen i7 processor with battery life upwards of 8 hours, making for a “perfect combination of performance, responsiveness and battery life.” Keep reading for more.

Since Thunderbolt 4 is still relatively new, docks are still fairly pricey but you could grab the Anker Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $297.50. This dock can deliver up to 90W of Power Delivery for charging the host machine while adding four USB-A ports with two being rated for 10Gb/s and the other being 480Mb/s, an SD card slot, Gigabit Ethernet, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, a USB-C 10Gb/s port, and a downstream Thunderbolt port. Otherwise, you could get a much more basic USB-C hub that will still allow you to expand your I/O like Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $35.

Looking for a mobile machine aimed more at gaming than the ASUS above? We’re also tracking the MSI Bravo 15 Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB/RX 5500M Gaming Laptop at the all-time Amazon low of $849. With a Ryzen 7 5800H processor and the RX 5500M graphics card, you’ll find the MSI Bravo 15 has plenty of oomph to handle moderate to heavy gaming at 1080p.

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14-inch i7/8GB/512GB Laptop features:

Tilting ScreenPad Plus: 12.6 inch matte touchscreen, giving your endless way to optimize your multitasking experience by extending the screen or split windows and apps on both displays

Fast storage and memory featuring 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

Intel Evo Platform with Latest 11th generation Intel Core i7-1195G7 Processor (Up to 4.8 GHz, with IPU, 12M Cache) and Windows 11 Home

