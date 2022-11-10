MSI’s Bravo 15 laptop with Ryzen 7 and RX 5500M packs a 144Hz display at $849 low

Amazon is offering the MSI Bravo 15 Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB/RX 5500M Gaming Laptop for $849 shipped. Down from $1,040, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Are you tired of being tied down to your desk when gaming? This laptop remedies that by delivering a powerful experience for on-the-go gaming. With a Ryzen 7 5800H processor and the RX 5500M graphics card, you’ll find the MSI Bravo 15 has plenty of oomph to handle moderate to heavy gaming at 1080p. The 512GB NVMe SSD is fast enough to allow for near-instant boot and game loading times, and the 144Hz 1080p display is great for playing your favorite titles at high frame rates without tearing. Head below for more.

Consider putting your savings toward picking up the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse. It’ll only cost $38 at Amazon, which only leverages a fraction of the cash you save with today’s lead deal. This mouse can connect to your laptop via either the USB wireless dongle, which is great for when docked at your desk, or over Bluetooth when mobile.

Don’t forget to swing by and check out CORSAIR’s K70 PRO Mini wireless 60% mechanical keyboard that’s on sale right now. This is the first price drop that we’ve tracked, falling to $160 at Amazon. That’s a $20 discount from its normal going rate and makes now a solid time to pick it up. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide, where you’ll find a number of other ways to save on your gaming setup.

MSI Bravo 15 Laptop features:

Bravo 15 B5DD-244 – Ryzen 7 5800H/RX 5500M/16GB/512GB SSD/Win11 Combining the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and AMD Radeon? RX 5500M graphics together, Bravo 15 satisfies the gamer’s imagination in gaming. With the MSI exclusive thermal solution – Cooler Boost 5, empower the full performance of CPU and GPU. Also, the 144Hz gaming display provides sharp and smooth visuals so gamers never miss a beat. Built by the latest breakthrough 7nm technology, up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon RX 5500M Graphics provide desktop-caliber performance in gaming laptops, enjoy immersive multimedia and gaming experiences.

