BalanceFrom’s regularly up to $80 3-piece kettlebell set just hit an Amazon low at $33.50

Amazon is now offering the BalanceFrom Kettlebell Exercise Fitness Weight Set for $33.38 shipped. Regularly $80, we have seen this set bouncing between $40 and full price since August before settling at today’s new Amazon all-time low. It includes three kettlebells at 10, 15, and 20 pounds (roughly $11 per kettlebell) with wide-grip “ergonomic” handles. Each of them are wrapped in vinyl and filled with cement, designed to handle wear and tear as well as to protect against rust over time. “With its round ball-like profile and integrated loop handle, the kettlebell works as weight resistance and as a counter balance for a variety of upper- and lower-body exercises.” More details below.

While the per kettlebell price isn’t quite as low, you can pick and choose your set with these Everyday Essentials All-Purpose Vinyl models starting from $12 Prime shipped a pop. You’ll find even more weight options here and can start with a more affordable bundle than today’s lead deal.

But if you’re looking for some more high-end and substantial home workout gear, you’ll want to head straight over to Amazon’s early holiday Bowflex sale. Ranging from deals on accessories and treadmills to exercise bikes, price drops are also now live on the brand’s popular adjustable kettlebells and dumbbells that can grow with you on your fitness journey without taking up much space in the workout room. Everything is detailed for you right here.

BalanceFrom Kettlebell Weight Set features:

Set of 3 – Set includes 3 kettlebells at 10, 15, and 20 pounds

Ergonomic Handle – Wide and comfortable grips make these weights easy to hold and ideal for the maneuverings

Rust Free – Made of durable vinyl and filled with cement, will not get rusty

10-Pound Kettlebell: 5″ x 8.5″; 15-Pound Kettlebell: 6.5″ x 9.5″; 20-Pound Kettlebell: 7″ x 11″

