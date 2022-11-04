Early holiday Bowflex deals up to $300 off: SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells $175, more

Amazon has now kicked off a notable sale event on Bowflex and Schwinn home gym equipment including dumbbells, exercise bikes, treadmills, and more. One notable offer is on the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. You can score a single one for $175 or a pair of them for $349 shipped. Regularly $275 and $549 respectively, they more typically fetch $215 and $429 at Amazon and are now at the best prices we can find. This is also matching the Walmart early Black Friday pricing for at least $80 in savings. Alongside the included 1-year JRNY Membership for some connected workout action, these dumbbells quickly transition from 5 to 52.5-pounds with simple dial selection. They come with the mini stands to rest them on in-between uses and are ready to grow with you through your fitness journey for years to come. Head below for more Bowflex home gym deals including the brand’s popular adjustable kettlebells and more.

Today’s Amazon Bowflex and Schwinn home gym pre-Black Friday pricing is delivering early price drops on some of the brand’s most popular gear. You’ll find the higher-end dumbbells on sale as well as some accessories, treadmills, and exercise bikes as well as the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells at $119 shipped, down from the regular $149. Everything is organized on this landing page.

Over in our fitness tracker hub you’ll find all of this weekend’s best fitness tech companion deals. Just be sure to check out some of the wearable discounts we are tracking below as well:

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells features:

Includes 1-Year JRNY Membership (149 dollars value)

This single dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds; adjusts in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds

Combines 15 sets of weights into one, using a unique dial system

Lets you rapidly switch from one exercise to the next

