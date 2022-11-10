Brim’s 15-bar espresso machine with wood accents falls to new Amazon low at $126

Amazon is offering the Brim 15-bar Espresso Machine for $125.75 shipped. Down from a $200 normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by over $4 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This espresso machine makes it easy to wake up in the morning. The high-pressure Italian pump and thermal coil heating system ensure a consistently hot espresso brew shot after shot. The 2-in-1 tamper scoop saves space and the stainless steel frothing pitcher lets you take your latte art to the next level. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you pick up this stovetop Moka pot espresso maker which can be had for just $11 at Amazon. That’s a fantastic deal for brewing espresso at home and you’ll find that it still delivers a solid experience, though there’s more work involved to achieve the brew. It’s not automated and there’s no frother built-in, but at the end of the day, it makes a cup of coffee to wake you up in the morning which is all you could really ask for.

If going through the process of tamping, brewing, and cleaning an espresso machine is too much to think about, then consider picking up Nespresso’s De’Longhi Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine. Down to $128, it normally goes for $169 and you’ll be able to use single-serve pods in order to brew delicious cups of espresso or coffee. I use a Nespresso every morning and haven’t looked back at how I used to drink coffee once.

Brim 15 Bar Espresso Machine features:

Built with a high pressure Italian pump & a powerful Thermal Cool heating system produces consistently hot espresso shot after shot., the 15 Bar Espresso Maker makes it easy to own the entire espresso making process from dosing to sipping. Featuring a commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand along with single & double cup pressurized filter baskets, a stainless steel frothing pitcher & a 2 in 1 tamper scoop. Does not include pressurized basket.

