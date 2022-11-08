Nespresso’s regularly $169 De’Longhi Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker drops to $128

Amazon is now offering the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi in white for $127.95 shipped. This model has regularly sold for $169 at Amazon for most of this year before jumping up to $179 over the last couple months. Today’s deal is within $1 of the lowest we have tracked there this year and the lowest total we can find. We also don’t see the white model go on sale nearly as often as the all black variant either. It is capable of four brewing sizes including espresso and regular coffee (5-, 8-, and 18-ounce coffees, as well as single or double espresso shots) alongside the usual one-touch brewing system via the wide range of Nespresso coffee capsules out there. The compact 5.5-inch foot print and automatic capsule ejection/storage are nice touches as well. More details below.

If you would prefer to go with a more affordable machine on the Keurig side of the aisle, there are a pair of particularly notable holiday deals now live. First up, we have the basic Keurig K-Express coffee maker now live with early doorbuster pricing at just $35 shipped via Walmart. And if you want to take it up a notch from there, Amazon is now offering the K-Mini model back to holiday pricing at $50 in all colors.

Joining early Black Friday deals on Instant Pot’s best-selling 6-quart multi-cooker and Yummly’s magnetic smart meat thermometer, we are also seeing a solid price drop KitchenAid’s cordless variable speed hand blender kit. Ready to help power you through homemade sauces and baking projects this holiday season, this set is now sitting at the second-best price we have tracked all year and you’ll find even more kitchen deals waiting right here.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine features:

A RANGE OF OPTIONS: Vertuo Next makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes: 5 8, and 18oz coffees, and single and double espresso. Includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules (capsule assortment may vary from picture)

SLEEK SUSTAINABLE: Only 5.5 inches wide and made of partially recycled materials, with energy-saving automatic turn off

EXPERTLY BREWED EVERY TIME: Revolutionary one-touch brewing system uses barcode-scanning technology to guarantee the perfect brew

QUALITY ROOTED IN SUSTAINABILITY: Not only does the hermetically sealed aluminum capsule protect the freshness of our coffee but its also fully recyclable. Plus, Nespresso’s recycling program makes returning and recycling your capsules easy

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!