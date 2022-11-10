Klipsch’s Bar 40 Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer returns to 2022 low of $250

For a limited time, Woot is offering Klipsch Bar 40 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $249.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $350, this 29% price drop, or solid $100 discount marks a return to the 2022 low price we’ve tracked. This sound system currently goes for $320.50 over at Amazon. If you want to upgrade from the built-in TV speakers, this option from Klipsch is a great choice with the slim profile design at only 2.8-inches tall, built-in Dolby Audio Decoder for all your Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus content, and Bluetooth and HDMI ARC connectivity. The wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer will add that punchy bass to enhance the sound field here with an additional subwoofer output for adding a secondary woofer. The wireless remote will allow you to control the soundbar and subwoofer levels independently. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Klipsch option above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. We’re currently tracking the brand new Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $600, the first $200 price drop and new all-time low price. This is the latest addition to Amazon’s 4K Fire TV lineup with a new Art mode to display gorgeous paintings and photography in between shows and movie watching as well as the first of its kind to offer support for Dolby Vision IQ.

Klipsch Bar 40 Soundbar and Subwoofer features:

With an integrated subwoofer and Kirsch proprietary-technology, you will hear every footstep, breathe, and nuance of your favorite movies and music

Measuring only 2. 8” inches tall, The bar 40 is designed to fit unobtrusively below your TV regardless of wall mounting or table top use

The built-in Dolby Audio decoder formats all your Dolby digital and Dolby digital Plus content to provide a detailed, powerful Cinema experience

