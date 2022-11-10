Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV sees first drop to $600 ($200 off)

Just recently unveiled as part of its September showcase event, Amazon is now offering the very first price drop on its brand new Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $599.99 shipped. Regularly $800, today’s deal is the very first one at $200 off and a new Amazon all-time low. This is the latest addition to Amazon’s 4K Fire TV lineup with a new Art mode to display gorgeous paintings and photography in between shows and movie watching as well as the first of its kind to offer support for Dolby Vision IQ. From there, you’ll be looking at a 4K Quantum Dot Display with HDR10+, Adaptive Brightness (a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room), as well as the usual Alexa voice command action, direct access to your streaming services, HDMI 2.1 eARC input, and full array local dimming. Get a closer look at this one and the rest of the new Amazon smart gear lineup right here and then head below for more.

Drop down to Amazon’s 2021Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV for a more affordable solution. Starting from $250 and going up to $330 for the 55-inch variant, this one delivers a similar, albeit trimmed down, feature set without the new bells and whistles on the 2022 model featured above, but it also makes for a more affordable option in the guest room, home office, kitchen, and elsewhere.

Yesterday we also spotted a notable Amazon all-time low on TCL’s 65-inch 8K mini-LED 120Hz Smart TV at $1,400 shipped. This one delivers a host of modern specs, including HDMI 2.1, 8K resolution, Variable Refresh Rate tech, Apple’s AirPlay 2 streaming, and more, with additional details waiting in our deal coverage right here. Just be sure to swing by our home theater hub for even more ways to upgrade your entertainment system at a discount.

Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart TV features:

Stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) – Makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors.

Advanced HDR – Scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive. HDR10 and HLG are also supported.

Adaptive Brightness – Fire TV automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects the lighting in your room.

Bolder contrast – Experience deeper darks and brighter whites with full array local dimming in 80 individual zones enhancing contrast.

Fire TV Ambient Experience – Turns your TV screen into a canvas for displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.

Watch what you want – Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

