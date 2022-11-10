Use these four Wi-Fi smart plugs to add voice control to holiday lighting at $15.50 (Save 40%)

The official Meross Amazon storefront is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $15.59 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $26, this matches our last mention for the all-time low that we’ve tracked. While most smart plugs can only be controlled with an active Wi-Fi connection, these also feature a backup Bluetooth pairing so you can toggle them even when the internet is down. On top of that, you can use the app to check whether it’s on or off, create a schedule, or even leverage the voice control functions through Assistant, Alexa, and SmartThings. These plugs would be great for automating holiday decor this Christmas and can even be then repurposed to reboot your router, turn the coffee maker on, or make sure your straightener doesn’t get left on by accident when you leave the house. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Pick up a single Govee Wi-Fi smart plug for $10 at Amazon. Sure, it might not be as good of a value as today’s lead deal, but if you only need one, then buying four is overkill anyway. It still packs many of the same features, like smartphone control, voice command integrations, and scheduling as well.

Don’t forget to further your smart home setup with Eve’s Thread-enabled HomeKit Weather Station that tracks hyperlocal readings at $66. Down from $80, this is the second-best offer that we’ve seen it go for and makes today’s $14 discount particularly notable. Then, swing by our smart home guide for all the other ways you can upgrade your home.

Meross Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

When the internet is down, you can still use Meross app to control the devices under the same wifi. Routine Offline Control allows schedule and timer to be running even when internet is down. No hub Required, works with 2.4GHz network. The smart plug turn electronics on/off from anywhere anytime with Meross app. You can check to see the status of connected devices from anywhere anytime. A scene allows you to group your smart devices as you wish and control them simply by one tap. Create your ideal scene, to turn on/off fan, lamp, humidifier, coffee maker or any lights. Control your devices hands free with wifi smart outlet, just make a voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. This wifi outlet compatible with the Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings.

