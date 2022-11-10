Add 23-feet of solar-powered icicle lights to your home this Christmas for just $13.50 (50% off)

Vmanoo Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 23-foot Solar-powered Outdoor LED Icicle Raindrop LED Lights for $13.49 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen so far in 2022. This kit includes a solar panel that’s powerful enough to run the lights so you can install them basically anywhere. The string itself measures 23 feet long and there are eight tubes that dangle down with 36 LEDs in each for an icicle raindrop effect. ON top of that, the entire kit is weather-resistant with an IP65 rating and makes the perfect Christmas decor for after the Thanksgiving holidays end. Keep reading for more.

Add some extra pizzaz to the inside of your home with this 300 LED fairy light kit that’s available at Amazon for $12. It’s the perfect way to spend your savings and will easily wrap around the tree, decorations, or just drape over the fireplace mantle.

Then, put Meross’ 4-pack of Wi-Fi smart plugs to work in automating the rest of your Christmas lights this year. On sale for under $4 each, the 4-pack is down to $15.50 at Amazon right now, matching our last mention. Delivering both Alexa and Assistant integrations, as well as smartphone control and scheduling, these plugs are a great way to add automations to your Christmas tree or other indoor lighting this year.

Vmanoo Outdoor LED Icicle Light features:

A big solar panel (large enough to support the lights to work) 7.2m/23ft length, 8 Tubes and 36 LED per tube (total 288 LED). LED meteor shower lights bulbs turns on and out one by one in sequence and quickly just like meteor shower or falling snow in the night sky. The solar string lights work at night and charge daytime automatically, low power consumption and energy saving. The outdoor string lights can withstand all kind of weather(IP65), including heavy rain and snow, perfect for indoor and outdoor decorations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!