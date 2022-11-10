Spigen stocking stuffer AirPods 3 cases now starting at $13: Premium fabric or Core Armor

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSpigen
Reg. $19 From $13
Spigen Classic Fit Premium Fabric AirPods 3 Case

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Classic Fit Premium Fabric AirPods 3 Case for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this case fetches a bloated $30 directly from Spigen, it more typically carries a regular price of $19 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked. Delivering a relatively unique look by comparison to most of the flat matte and silicone options out there, this one is surrounded in what Spigen refers to as a “premium knit” texture for some added aesthetic interest and extra grip. Alongside the dual layer hybrid polymer protection, it leaves the front LED visible, is wireless charging-compatible, comes with the carabiner clip seen above, and features a soft microfiber to hug your Apple earbuds case gently and securely. Head below for more deals and details. 

If the fabric-like treatment above isn’t working for you, Spigen’s Amazon store is also offering its Core Armor AirPods 3 Case down at $12.99 Prime shipped. Typically $20, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on this one, which is now sitting at the best price we can find. It features a “fingerprint-free with a matte-black finish” alongside a design that supports wireless charging and comes with the carabiner clip as well. 

If you’re looking to update or upgrade your AirPods entirely, there are some solid deals you won’t want to miss already live right now. First up, Walmart’s early holiday sale is offering Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case back down at the $159 all-time low. And for Apple’s latest, you’ll find them sitting at $234 via the official Amazon listing right now – all of the details you’ll need on that price drop are waiting right here

Spigen Classic Fit Premium Fabric AirPods 3 Case features:

  • An all-new timeless design with premium knit details for all-around grip and class
  • [Hybrid Polymer Technology] Dual layer solid protection designed to protect from drops/scratches. Compatible with wireless charging. LED Light visible.
  • Soft microfiber inside keeps case clean and scratch-free. Included carabiner for easy portability and everyday carry.
  • Precisely designed for Airpods 3rd Generation Case Cover Premium Fabric Case (2021)
  • REMOVAL GUIDE: Remove the top case first, then use the cable charger to push the bottom portion out of the case.

