Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case return to all-time low of $159

As part of its Deals for Days event, Walmart is now offering the original Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $159 shipped. This offer is exclusively available to Walmart+ members for the first 7 hours, with the sale opening up to everyone at 7 P.M. EST. You can sign up for free for 30 days, too. That’s down from the original $249 going rate and marking the all-time low last set over the Black Friday season last year. It is the best price in 2022 and $11 under previous discounts.

While not the just-refreshed pair of flagship earbuds from Apple, these AirPods Pro still come backed by a comprehensive feature set. Active Noise Cancellation is one of the stars of the show, which is backed by a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into much of the expected form-factor, the charging case will yield 24 hours of playback and now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning charging. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Compared to the newer AirPods Pro 2, the original flagship earbuds from Apple deliver most of the same features. There are of course some adjustments from the newer pair like the new inclusion of adaptive transparency mode, as well as improved ANC and audio fidelity. But then there’s also the all-new charging case which packs integrated Find My support, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop. So even though you’re getting the MagSafe-equipped case above, there are some trade-offs that may make the $235 sale price of AirPods Pro 2 a bit more compelling.

We’re building up to the holiday shopping season, and in the meantime, all of the best deals are up for grabs in our Apple guide. Leading the way right now, Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is on sale for the very first time and dropping down to $749. Delivering $50 in savings, this is yet another one of the new releases that Apple revealed last month in its October event.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your Apple devices. And they’re ready to use right out of the case. AirPods Pro with the MagSafe Charging Case deliver more than 24 hours of battery life.¹ When it’s time to charge, just set the case down on your MagSafe charger, or a wireless charging mat, and let it charge. And when you’re away from a wireless charger, you can use the Lightning port to charge.

