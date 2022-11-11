adidas Week of Deals offers 50% off UltraBoosts, 40% off stocking stuffers, more

adidas is having its Week of Deals and offering 50% off UltraBoosts, up to 50% off fleece, 40% off stocking stuffers, and more. Prices are as marked. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the UltraBoost 22 Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $95, which is $100 off the original rate. These shoes would make a fantastic holiday gift idea and you can choose from an array of fun color options. This style was designed to give you a springy step with a cushioned insole and supportive structure. It also has a slightly curved design to help propel you forward during your runs. With over 2,000 positive reviews, these shoes are rated 4.7/5 stars from adidas customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

