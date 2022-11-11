Save 58% on Energizer’s PRO Vision LED Camping Lantern 2-pack at new low of $15.50

Amazon is now offering the 2-pack of Energizer PRO Vision LED Camping Lanterns for $15.44 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for today’s deal. Normally listed for $36.50, this 58% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Each lantern is capable of outputting 1000+ lumens to light up your campsite, or your home during a power outage. You will need three D batteries per lantern, none of which are included. When set to high mode, the lanterns can output 1500 lumens with a battery life of 5 hours. Low mode outputs 150 lumens and nets you 70 hours. With its IPX4 rating, the Energizer LED lantern can handle splashes it may encounter while camping in the elements. The cap can be removed and the unit hung upside-down to provide 360 degrees of lighting. Head below for more.

If you’re tight on cash and don’t need to have a pair of lanterns, you can grab a single Energizer LED Camping Lantern for $10. This model is powered by three AA batteries, which are not included, and casts up to 350 lumens for up to 9 hours. The shatterproof design can withstand impacts up to three feet and features IPX4 water resistance. The low light mode will increase the battery life here by up to 11 hours. There is also a convenient handle for carrying the lantern around and a hook on the bottom for hanging the light around your campsite.

Using non-rechargeable batteries with lights just seems wasteful. We’re currently tracking a 16-pack of Panasonic eneloop pro Rechargeable AA Batteries at the all-time Amazon low of $54.50. Arriving with 16 AAs, this bundle is also a notable way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. While there’s no charger in the box, you’re looking at 16 AA that can be recharged thousands of times and hold 2,550 charges.

Energizer LED Camping Lantern features:

[PERFECT CAMPING ACCESSORIES]: Two Energizer Camping Lanterns – powered by 3 D batteries (BATTERIES NOT INCLUDED)

[BRIGHT]: LED lantern casts 1500 Lumens for up to 5 hours or 150 Lumens for 70 hours on low mode

[Easy to carry or hang]: Convenient LED light has a handle for easy carrying and a hook on the bottom for hanging

[Durable]: LED lantern is shatterproof, IPX4 water-resistant and impact-resistant up to 3 feet

