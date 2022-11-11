Grab 16 rechargeable eneloop pro AA batteries ahead of the holidays for $55 (Save $10)

Amazon is now offering a 16-pack of Panasonic’s eneloop pro Rechargeable AA Batteries for $54.59 shipped. Normally fetching $65 or more, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low with at least $10 in savings attached. This is also one of the very first notable discounts to land on the package, too. With the holidays fast approaching, having a new arsenal of rechargeable batteries on hand is a great way to prevent any of those Christmas morning runs to the store. Arriving with 16 AAs, this bundle is also a notable way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. While there’s no charger in the box, you’re looking at 16 AA that can be recharged thousands of times and hold 2,550 charges. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Panasonic’s companion eneloop pro fast charger is now dropping to go alongside the lead bundle. Offering faster charging speeds than its standard offering, this wall adapter can refuel four of the AAs above at a time in just four hours, compared to the 9-hour speeds of the entry-level offering. Now sitting at $19.55, this is down from $25 and marking one of the best discounts to date.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. This week is now nearly over and you’ll find plenty of different EVs and tools for cutting gas and oil from your routine be it for work or play. Though one highlight has the best prices of the year now live on Segway’s Ninebot ES2/4 electric scooters from $473.

eneloop pro AA rechargeable battery pack features:

Up to 2550mAh (2450mAh min) AA Ni-MH high-capacity pre-charged rechargeable battery
Recharge up to 500 times. Maintain 85% of their charge up to 1 year (when not in use). Batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged. Work in extreme temperatures down to -4 Degree Fahrenheit.

