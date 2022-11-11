Anker’s latest eufy Security S330 Smart Video Doorbell Lock sees first price drop to $280

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is currently offering its latest Security S330 Smart Video Doorbell Lock 3-in-1 for $279.99 shipped with code VIDLOKNOV11. Normally going for $400, this solid $120 price drop marks the first discount we’ve tracked to date. This unit from eufy combines a smart door lock with a video doorbell so you can have one integrated system at your front door. The 2K camera here has a 160-degree field of view with four infrared lights to help you see at night alongside 2-way audio to talk with delivery drivers and guests. When it comes to unlocking the door, you can either do this with the app, a fingerprint, Alexa or Assistant, a physical key, or the built-in keypad. It will even automatically lock itself with its self-learning technology. Head below for more.

Just looking for a video doorbell? You could instead grab the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $48. This doorbell captures 2K video and can record it to either the local microSD card or to the cloud with the Kasa Care subscription. Using AI, the doorbell can automatically detect when a person is at your door and not the neighbor’s dog. IR night vision allows you to see up to 30 feet from the doorbell as well. The wireless chime simply plugs into a wall outlet and will notify anyone in the home when the bell is rung. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, locks, lights, and more. We’re also tracking the 2020 Ring 1080p Video Doorbell at the all-time low price of $60. This video doorbell can stream its 1080p video live through the Ring app from anywhere with 2-way audio so you can communicate with the person at your door without getting up. You can even get notifications when motion has been detected in activity zones.

eufy Security S330 Smart Video Doorbell Lock features:

3-In-1 Triple Security: Combines the fastest Smart Lock fingerprint recognition, a 2K HD camera, and advanced video doorbell notifications, into 1 device.

5 Easy Ways to Unlock: The cutting-edge chip and ultra-thin fingerprint film recognize you in 0.3 Seconds, and unlock your door in 1 second. You can also control your Smart Lock from the eufy Security App, by talking to your Alexa or Google Voice Assistant, or using the keypad or keys.

One Big Battery Covers Everything: The rechargeable battery perfectly compliments each advanced feature. The generous 10,000 mAh capacity means you don’t have to worry about your Smart Lock running out of power.

