Move data from iPhone to Mac with SanDisk’s 256GB Lightning drive at $49 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 256GB iXpand USb and Lightning Flash Drive Go at $48.99 shipped. Regularly selling for $78 at Best Buy these days, it typically goes for around $65 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked. For comparison, it sells for $90 via the official Apple Store. This is one piece of EDC that will directly connect to your Lightning-equipped iPhone as well as USB laptops/computers via its dual-purpose swivel design. It can be a simple and streamlined way to move data, pics, and files between the two alongside support for optional automatic backups, password-protected files, and a keychain-ready design. More details below.

An obvious more affordable solution would be to drop down to the smaller capacity variants with either 64GB or 128GB of storage space starting from $32 shipped. You’ll score the dual connectivity action and specs here, just with a lighter a capacity load and price tag to match.

If it’s the more substantial storage devices your after, we are tracking a number of big-time price drops in the portable SSD category currently. Including models from brands like SanDisk, Samsung, Crucial, and WD, there are a number of Amazon all-time lows floating around right now on some of our favorite options. The deals start from $70 as we head into this weekend and everything is laded out for you right here.

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go features:

Automatically back up your photos and videos (iXpand Drive app required. Available for download from the App Store. iOS 10.0.2 or higher required. Set up automatic backup within app settings.)

Shoot videos directly onto the iXpand Drive, freeing up space on your iPhone (Video first records to internal iPhone storage before automatically moving to iXpand Drive)

Quickly move your content from your iXpand Drive to your computer using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector

Password-protect your files across iPhone, PC and Mac computers (Password-protection is supported by iOS 10.0.2 and higher, Mac OS X v10.8 and higher, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10)

