Move data from iPhone to Mac with SanDisk’s 256GB Lightning drive at $49 (Amazon low)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $65+ $49
SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 256GB iXpand USb and Lightning Flash Drive Go at $48.99 shipped. Regularly selling for $78 at Best Buy these days, it typically goes for around $65 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked. For comparison, it sells for $90 via the official Apple Store. This is one piece of EDC that will directly connect to your Lightning-equipped iPhone as well as USB laptops/computers via its dual-purpose swivel design. It can be a simple and streamlined way to move data, pics, and files between the two alongside support for optional automatic backups, password-protected files, and a keychain-ready design. More details below.

An obvious more affordable solution would be to drop down to the smaller capacity variants with either 64GB or 128GB of storage space starting from $32 shipped. You’ll score the dual connectivity action and specs here, just with a lighter a capacity load and price tag to match. 

If it’s the more substantial storage devices your after, we are tracking a number of big-time price drops in the portable SSD category currently. Including models from brands like SanDisk, Samsung, Crucial, and WD, there are a number of Amazon all-time lows floating around right now on some of our favorite options. The deals start from $70 as we head into this weekend and everything is laded out for you right here

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go features:

  • Automatically back up your photos and videos (iXpand Drive app required. Available for download from the App Store. iOS 10.0.2 or higher required. Set up automatic backup within app settings.)
  • Shoot videos directly onto the iXpand Drive, freeing up space on your iPhone (Video first records to internal iPhone storage before automatically moving to iXpand Drive)
  • Quickly move your content from your iXpand Drive to your computer using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector
  • Password-protect your files across iPhone, PC and Mac computers (Password-protection is supported by iOS 10.0.2 and higher, Mac OS X v10.8 and higher, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Grab 32.8-feet of Govee’s Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Lig...
New Razer Naga V2 Pro wireless MMO mouse has swappable ...
Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger sees first discount s...
Twelve South PowerPic delivers a unique acrylic wireles...
Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees first discoun...
Early Disney Black Friday deals now live from $6: BOGO ...
LG’s 140-inch CineBeam 4K DLP Home Theater Projec...
JBL’s latest Flip 6 portable waterproof Bluetooth...
Load more...
Show More Comments