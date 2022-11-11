Move data from iPhone to Mac with SanDisk’s 256GB Lightning drive at $49 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 256GB iXpand USb and Lightning Flash Drive Go at $48.99 shipped. Regularly selling for $78 at Best Buy these days, it typically goes for around $65 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked. For comparison, it sells for $90 via the official Apple Store. This is one piece of EDC that will directly connect to your Lightning-equipped iPhone as well as USB laptops/computers via its dual-purpose swivel design. It can be a simple and streamlined way to move data, pics, and files between the two alongside support for optional automatic backups, password-protected files, and a keychain-ready design. More details below.
An obvious more affordable solution would be to drop down to the smaller capacity variants with either 64GB or 128GB of storage space starting from $32 shipped. You’ll score the dual connectivity action and specs here, just with a lighter a capacity load and price tag to match.
If it’s the more substantial storage devices your after, we are tracking a number of big-time price drops in the portable SSD category currently. Including models from brands like SanDisk, Samsung, Crucial, and WD, there are a number of Amazon all-time lows floating around right now on some of our favorite options. The deals start from $70 as we head into this weekend and everything is laded out for you right here.
SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go features:
- Automatically back up your photos and videos (iXpand Drive app required. Available for download from the App Store. iOS 10.0.2 or higher required. Set up automatic backup within app settings.)
- Shoot videos directly onto the iXpand Drive, freeing up space on your iPhone (Video first records to internal iPhone storage before automatically moving to iXpand Drive)
- Quickly move your content from your iXpand Drive to your computer using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector
- Password-protect your files across iPhone, PC and Mac computers (Password-protection is supported by iOS 10.0.2 and higher, Mac OS X v10.8 and higher, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10)
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!