SanDisk’s 2,000MB/s 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD back to Amazon low at $130, more from $70

Joining the all-time low live on the standard model, Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable Solid-State Drive at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $170 directly from Western Digital, it has more typically fetched closer to $190 at Amazon this year where it has returned to the all-time low for the first time. This model sits atop our list of the best portable SSDs out there and clocks in at nearly double the speed of the aforementioned base model with up to 2,000MB/s transfers speeds. It also features a forged aluminum chassis and silicon shell combo to provide some heatsink action as well as some additional protection against bumps and drops. More specifically, it can withstand up to 2-meter drops and features an IP55 water and dust resistance alongside the carabiner loop and 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. Check out our hands-on review for additional details and then head below for the rest of this weekend’s best portable SSD deals from $70.

More portable SSD deals:

While you’re at it, dive into our coverage of the brand new 20Gb/s USB-C Gen 2×2 EX100U portable SSDs from CORSAIR as well as the new Thunderbolt SanDisk PRO-G40 model that clocks in at an impressive 2700MB/s.

SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD features:

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds. (Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; Performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable drive that’s tough enough to take on any adventure.

Travel worry-free with a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty(1) and a forged aluminum chassis-silicon shell combo that offers a premium feel and added protection.

Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance(3), and a handy carabineer loop for securing your drive all deliver extra peace of mind when you’re out in the world.

