Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack keeps you charged on long trips at 2022 low of $71

Amazon is offering the official Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $71 shipped. Normally $99 direct from Apple, today’s deal beats our last mention by $3 to mark the best price that we’ve seen so far this year. As Apple’s official portable battery option compatible with its most recent smartphones, including the iPhone 14, the MagSafe Battery Pack gives you extra juice when away from other chargers. A firmware update went live earlier this year to allow the MagSafe Battery Pack to deliver up to 7.5W of power from the internal battery, while plugging in with a USB-C cable lets it dish out 15W of MagSafe power. So, if you’re looking for a way to ensure your phone stays charged throughout your upcoming holiday trips, Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is a solid choice all around. Want to learn more? Check out our first impressions post for a closer look. Keep reading for more.

Just want a decent wireless charger to use at home? The Anker PowerWave Pad is available on Amazon for $16. Delivering the ability to charge Android devices at up to 10W and iPhones at 7.5W, it’s a great charger to leave on your desk for topping off before heading out for the day. No MagSafe is available though, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found Belkin’s Singles Day sale, delivering up to 20% off MagSafe chargers, HomeKit gear, and much more. Belkin is a 9to5 favorite when it comes to powering your Apple Gear, so be sure to check out our roundup for the best ways to take advantage of the discount before it goes away. Then, swing by our Apple guide for other great ways to save on other gear we find on sale over the holiday season.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

