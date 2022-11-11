Belkin launches Singles Day sale with up to 20% off MagSafe chargers, HomeKit gear, more

Belkin is kicking off the Singles’ Day action today for the 11/11 holiday by launching its latest sitewide sale. Taking up to 20% off every full price listing on its site, you’ll be able to save on everything from MagSafe chargers for the latest iPhone 14 to MacBook docks, Thread-enabled HomeKit gear, and more with free shipping across the board. Our top pick this time around is delivering a rare chance to save on Belkin’s 3-in-1 BoostCharge Pro MagSafe Charging Pad at $127.49 with code SD22. That’s down from the usual $150 price tag, is $3 under our previous mention, and matching the all-time low.
As one of the latest 3-in-1 charging stations from Belkin, this recent MagSafe offering arrives as the highlight from this year’s back to school sale. Sporting a main 15W magnetic pad in the center, this accessory is notably geared towards refueling your iPhone 14 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.
Just like the lead deal, you’ll need to make sure you apply code SD22 at checkout in order to lock-in the savings. There’s up to 20% discounts to be had on nearly everything that Belkin sells, though we’ve picked out a few other highlights that are worth a look.
- BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Stand: $127 (Reg. $150)
- BoostCharge Pro 108W GaN Charger: $72 (Reg. $90)
- BoostCharge 5K MagSafe Power Bank: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Wemo HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread: $20 (Reg. $25)
- and even more…
As for other ways to refresh your iPhone 14 with some new accessories, we previously rounded up all of our favorite MagSafe chargers. Ranging from power banks to 3-in-1 stands like the lead deal, standalone chargers, and even car mounts, we break down all of the best options for Apple’s latest at pretty much every price point.
Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:
Charge your Apple devices faster with this beautifully designed charging pad featuring the new magnetic fast charging module for Apple Watch Series 7 and MagSafe technology for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. It’s the most convenient way to charge yet.
