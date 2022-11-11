Belkin launches Singles Day sale with up to 20% off MagSafe chargers, HomeKit gear, more

Belkin is kicking off the Singles’ Day action today for the 11/11 holiday by launching its latest sitewide sale. Taking up to 20% off every full price listing on its site, you’ll be able to save on everything from MagSafe chargers for the latest iPhone 14 to MacBook docks, Thread-enabled HomeKit gear, and more with free shipping across the board. Our top pick this time around is delivering a rare chance to save on Belkin’s 3-in-1 BoostCharge Pro MagSafe Charging Pad at $127.49 with code SD22. That’s down from the usual $150 price tag, is $3 under our previous mention, and matching the all-time low.

As one of the latest 3-in-1 charging stations from Belkin, this recent MagSafe offering arrives as the highlight from this year’s back to school sale. Sporting a main 15W magnetic pad in the center, this accessory is notably geared towards refueling your iPhone 14 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Just like the lead deal, you’ll need to make sure you apply code SD22 at checkout in order to lock-in the savings. There’s up to 20% discounts to be had on nearly everything that Belkin sells, though we’ve picked out a few other highlights that are worth a look.

As for other ways to refresh your iPhone 14 with some new accessories, we previously rounded up all of our favorite MagSafe chargers. Ranging from power banks to 3-in-1 stands like the lead deal, standalone chargers, and even car mounts, we break down all of the best options for Apple’s latest at pretty much every price point.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your Apple devices faster with this beautifully designed charging pad featuring the new magnetic fast charging module for Apple Watch Series 7 and MagSafe technology for iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models. It’s the most convenient way to charge yet.

