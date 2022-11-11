Masterbuilt’s digital charcoal grill/smoker reaches 700F in 13 minutes at $405 (Reg. $497)

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Digital Charcoal Grill and Smoker for $405.30 shipped. Down from $497, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time and comes within $12 of the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before. This grill is pretty stacked when it comes to features. Just seven minutes gets it to 225F, while in 13 minutes it’ll reach a staggering 700F. That’s about as how as you’ll ever need to cook on a grill on the top end, and for 225F that’s the most common smoking temperature. The GravityFed hopper can hold 10 pounds of lump charcoal or 16 pounds of briquettes, which allow for 12 to 15 hours of constant use. There are two smoking racks that deliver a combined 560-square inches of cooking ability. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $23 once you clip the on-page coupon. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from inside the house without opening the grill’s lid, helping keep the smoke buildup in the chamber where it belongs.

Don’t forget that Ninja’s refurbished Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven is on sale for $90 today. That’s a 50% discount from its normal $180 going rate and makes now the best time yet to pick it up. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on kitchen upgrades as we head into the holidays.

Masterbuilt Gravity Series Digital Charcoal Grill/Smoker features:

With the Gravity Series 560 Digital Charcoal Grill + Smoker by Master built, you can smoke, grill, sear, bake, roast and so much more. Set the temperature on the digital control panel or your smart device and the Digital Fan maintains the desired cooking temperature. The GravityFed charcoal hopper holds over 12 hours of charcoal and gravity ensures you have constant fuel to the fire. The reversible cast-iron grates are perfect for smoking or searing and in just 13 minutes this grill can reach 700°F. Master the art of charcoal grilling and smoking with Masterbuilt.

