Philips Hue filament smart bulbs now start from $30 in extra 15% off Amazon sale

Amazon is now taking an extra 15% off a selection of Philips Hue White Ambiance Filament Smart Bulbs with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the A19 Smart Edison Bulb at $29.74 after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $40, this is delivering a rare chance to save in the first place to go alongside the 25% price cut. We’ve only seen it sell for less once this year, and that was all the way back in January. Detailed below, the whole list of Philips Hue filament bulbs arrive with a unique design that’s meant to be shown off instead of hidden behind a lampshade or up in a recessed fixture. Each one packs the usual White Ambiance feature set, including dimmable lighting, adjustable color temperature, and support for Alexa and Assistant over Bluetooth. Throw in the Zigbee integration, and these vintage Edison-style bulbs also work with Siri and HomeKit thanks to the Hue hub.

Philips Hue Filament Bulb discounts:

As far as flashier ways to upgrade your Siri setup, earlier in the week we tracked a pair of Nanoleaf discounts go live to start off the week. As part of the brand’s Essentials lineup, both of Nanoleaf’s latest lightstrip and LED light bulb are on sale via Amazon. Delivering both HomeKit and Thread control, pricing starts at the lowest prices of the year from $14 and comes backed by 30% in savings in either case.

Philips Hue Filament bulb features:

Capture the popular look of Edison bulbs, featuring a distinct glowing inner coil and transparent globe, with smart filament bulbs. These smart retro-style LED bulbs combine the look and feel of simple vintage design with the power of Philips Hue smart lighting.

