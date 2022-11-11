SKIL’s 12V brushless right-angle 1/4-inch impact driver fits where others can’t at $80 (Reg. $99)

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 12V Brushless Right-angle 1/4-inch Hex Impact Driver for $79.98 shipped. Down from $99, this $19 discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While we’re used to seeing right-angle drills, the idea of a right-angle impact driver is quite fascinating to me. This will let you easily drive screws in ways that normal drills don’t, and is the perfect way to assemble those upcoming Christmas presents that spaces where using a normal drivers are too cumbersome to fit. The battery can go from 0% to 25% in just five minutes, or up to 100% in 45 minutes depending on how much power you need. Plus, the battery can also charge your phone and more on-the-go thanks to its built-in USB-A port. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the right-angle impact design of today’s lead deal, then BLACK+DECKER’s 1/4-inch impact driver is a solid alternative for those on a tighter budget. Coming in at $61.50 on Amazon, it’s hard to deny the value that it offers. While it serves a completely different purpose in a DIY toolkit, everyone should have a traditional 1/4-inch impact on hand for various tasks around the house. Honestly, my impact driver gets far more use than any drill/driver I own.

Don’t forget to expand your toolkit further with the WORX HydroShot 20V 320PSI electric portable power cleaner, which is on sale for a low of $70. This is down from its $130 normal going rate, you’ll find that this is $20 below the previous best price that we’ve seen at Amazon. Then, swing by our tools guide for even more ways to save.

SKIL PWR CORE 12V Right-angle Impact Driver

Begin your projects right away with this right angle impact driver set that includes a PWR CORE 12 2.0Ah Lithium Battery and PWR JUMP Charger.

The digital brushless motor provides compact lightweight power.

Industry leading PWR CORE 12 lithium battery technology wraps each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2X battery life

