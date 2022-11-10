WORX HydroShot 20V 320PSI electric portable power cleaner works anywhere at low of $70

Amazon is offering the WORX HydroShot 20V 320PSI Electric Portable Power Cleaner for $70 shipped. Down from $130, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $20 below Amazon’s previous best price. Instead of using a garden hose, you’ll find that this power cleaner will blast away dirt and grime with ease. It has a flow rate of 0.5 GPM and can deliver up to 320PSI of pressure. It’s powered by the 20V WORX battery, which is compatible with all of the brand’s other tools as well. The 5-in-1 nozzle features 0, 15, 25, and 40 degree options as well as a watering settings. Plus, you can either hook this power cleaner up to a water hose or drop the included hose into a lake, pool, or bucket for on-the-go cleaning. On top of that, not a single drop of gas or oil is required for it to function. Keep reading for more.

Use your savings to pick up the official WORX HydroShot bottle cap adapter. You read that right, this bottle cap adapter lets you screw a 2L bottle directly to the bottom of the HydroShot, giving you even more portability and freedom when cleaning. At just $8.50, it’s a no-brainer buy as well, given you’re saving $60 with today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget to check out our Green Deals guide for other great ways to save on electric yard tools and more. For instance, the Greenworks 48V 20-inch cordless mower with leaf pickup mode is on sale for $322 right now at Amazon. This marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time, and saves $107 from its normal going rate there.

WORX HydroShot Electric Portable Power Cleaner features:

Weighing in at less than 4 pounds with the battery attached, the 320 psi 20V Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner packs a big punch in a lightweight machine. Featuring 5 pressure settings, 0°, 15°, 25°, 40°, and watering – it has the flexibility to tackle projects both inside and outside the house. Use the Hydroshot to spray mud off the tires of the truck or bike, clear dirt off the deck or driveway, clean the grill or patio furniture, and hose down the garage or basement. Spray clean the windows, window screens, or the paneling on the house, wash out bathtubs or dog houses. You’ll keep the boat, RV, truck, and cars pristine with this handheld carwash. A garden hose only has so much reach, but the Hydroshot is perfect for cleaning virtually anywhere! It pulls from any fresh water source: pools, ponds, sinks, or buckets and uses only . 53 gallons per minute. This model comes with the a 2L Bottle Connector, which makes the Hydroshot more portable than ever. Want even more uses for your Hydroshot? Check out the great cleaning attachments available (sold separately): turbo nozzles, squeegees, buffers, and scrubbers, to name a few. It’s the fun, fast way to clean anywhere, anytime

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!