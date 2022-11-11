Save $100 on TP-Link’s 10Gb/s Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router at its new low of $250

Jared Locke -
AmazonTP-LinkNetworking
Reg. $350 $250
TP-Link Archer AX10000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Archer AX10000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $249.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $350, this 29% discount, or solid $100 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked. This Tri-Band router can deliver total Wi-Fi speeds of up to 10Gb/s across dual 5GHz and single 2.4GHz radios with the game accelerator built-in detecting game streams and ensuring you have steady coverage. You will be able to connect up to eight Gigabit clients to Ethernet ports with a 2.5GbE WAN port for those with faster internet. This router also supports TP-Link’s OneMesh system which allows you to form a mesh Wi-Fi network with supported OneMesh extenders. Be sure to check out our review of the previous-generation model to get an idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

Don’t need quite this level of performance and gaming-centric features? You could instead go with the TP-Link Archer AX55 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $110 after clipping the on-page coupon. This router can support wireless speeds upwards of 3,000Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5.0GHz bands with the four antennas using beamforming technology to ensure even coverage around your home. You’ll also find Alexa integration for controlling your network with just voice commands, such as turning on the guest Wi-Fi when visitors arrive.

We’re currently tracking all five colors of Apple’s HomePod mini down at $80, one of the first discounts of the year and a rare chance to save. Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap.

  • 2.5 Gbps WAN port and 8 Gigabit LAN ports, 2 USB 3.0 in Type A and Type C provide extensive connectivity
  • 1.8 GHz Quad-Core CPU and 3 coprocessors ensure your network performance always at peak run
  • OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology deliver data to multiple devices, simultaneously
  • Detect and optimize gaming streams, to ensure your gaming stays immersive

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

TP-Link

Networking

About the Author

Jared Locke

Jared Locke's favorite gear

Nikon Z50 w/ 16-50mm & 50-250mm

Miops Smart+ Trigger

New Razer Naga V2 Pro wireless MMO mouse has swappable ...
Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger sees first discount s...
Twelve South PowerPic delivers a unique acrylic wireles...
Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees first discoun...
Early Disney Black Friday deals now live from $6: BOGO ...
LG’s 140-inch CineBeam 4K DLP Home Theater Projec...
JBL’s latest Flip 6 portable waterproof Bluetooth...
Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack keeps you c...
Load more...
Show More Comments