HomePod mini in all five colors drops to new 2022 low with rare discount to $80 (Reg. $99)

Target is now discounting all five colors of Apple’s HomePod mini for $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $99, this is one of the first discounts of the year and an all-around rare chance to save. We’ve previously seen discounts to $83, which were exclusive to Costco members. So now not only can you score the best price of the year at $19 off, but also lock-in a discount that’s available to all. Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 14. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

When it comes to smart speakers, the featured discount is as affordable as it gets for those invested in the Siri side of things. But if you’re looking to try out what Amazon has in-store for smart home control, you can currently score the latest Echo Dot for $50 right now. You won’t get many of the more unique features noted above, but this will let you listen to Apple Music and control lights for less.

Closing out the week, all of the best discounts right now are up for grabs in our Apple guide. It has been an eventful start to the holiday shopping season, with a rare discount on the new AirPods Pro 2 being joined by the likes of both of Apple’s just-refreshed M2 iPad Pros, all of which are down to some of the best prices to date if not new all-time lows outright.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

