Prev-gen. Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds fall to new all-time low ahead of the holidays at $179

Amazon is offering the previous-generation Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $179 shipped. Down from a $279 original list price and normal going rate of $199 these days, this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Delivering full active noise cancellation in a compact form-factor, you’ll find that these earbuds are perfect for studying for finals in the coming weeks or just enjoying some peace when family comes to town. With high-fidelity audio thanks to Bose’s volume-optimized active EQ, you’ll enjoy “crisp” sound that’s “balanced at every level.” On top of that, there are noise-rejecting microphones which filter out surrounding noises for crystal clear phone calls, and these earbuds are even both weather and sweat resistant with an IPX4 rating. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional details.

On a tighter budget? Consider checking out Anker’s Soundcore Life A2 noise-cancelling earbuds which are available for $52.50 on Amazon. Coming in at around $127 or so below today’s deal, Anker’s alternative doesn’t feature the Bose namesake that today’s lead deal offers. However, with 35 hours of total battery life, Anker does come in with a solid offering for your on-the-go listening pleasure.

Those in the Apple camp won’t want to miss out on the deal that we found on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2, which are on sale for $234. This is a rare discount and marks the second-best price on Apple’s latest active noise cancelling earbuds, which feature Hey Siri, Spatial Audio support, and an updated Transparency Mode.

Bose QuietComfort Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds features:

Better sound begins with better silence. So Bose engineered QuietComfort Earbuds with world-class noise cancelling and high-fidelity audio. Because when you eliminate distractions, music goes up, and so does passion. Baking. Coding. Rock climbing. And every other thing that makes you — you. Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode with ActiveSense™ to hear your music and your surroundings at the same time, while bringing the sounds around you down to a more comfortable level. These truly wireless earbuds also include exclusive Volume-optimized Active EQ for high-fidelity audio that sounds full and balanced at any volume. These comfortable noise cancelling earphones are easy to wear all day long because every surface that touches your ear is made of soft silicone. Instead of buttons, these true wireless earbuds feature a capacitive touch interface.

