Replace your flat Gorilla Cart tires with these solid polyurethane ones at low of $48, more

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Calpalmy (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a range of its replacement tires and inner tubes from $10.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 4-pack of 10-inch Replacement Tires for Gorilla Cart at $47.99. Down from $72, this saves you 33% and marks the first discount that we’ve tracked at Amazon. These tires are designed for use on Gorilla Carts that have pneumatic tires already installed. Made to replace those old-style pneumatic with flat-free solid polyurethane alternatives, these will never need to be aired up and will provide a solid experience all around for toting the cart around your property. Don’t own a Gorilla Cart? Check out Amazon for other great ways to save on other wheels and tires as well. Keep reading for more.

If you’re not a fan of Gorilla Carts, then consider this collapsible garden cart instead. It comes in at $31.50 on Amazon, which is less than even picking up the replacement tires above. You won’t find pneumatic tires here, either, meaning that this garden cart will never have a flat.

Speaking of outdoor activities, did you see Masterbuilt’s digital charcoal grill/smoker that recently went on sale? It has the ability to reach 700F in 13 minutes, and is currently on sale for $397.50. Normally $497, this saves almost $100 and comes within $4 of the best price that we’ve seen it offered for.

Calpalmy Gorilla Cart Tire features:

Tired of constant flats on your Gorilla Cart’s pneumatic tires? This is the perfect solution for your dilemma – 10-inch low-profile flat-free solid polyurethane tire and wheel assemblies. Our 4-pack set comprises 4 tires and a corresponding set of metal washers. Both the 2-pack and 4-pack sets come with free 4 metal washers for each tire and wheel assembly. So, for the 4-pack set, you’ll receive 16 metal washers for a fuss-free installation. The beauty of solid tires is that tears and punctures won’t stop them. Whether you are out in the field or in your yard, these flat-free solid tires will be your reliable companion. Made from solid polyurethane with strong steel rims, each tire and wheel assembly can accommodate up to 300 pounds of distributed weight.

