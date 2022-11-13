Cooler Master’s SK620 60% Mechanical Brown Switch Keyboard sees first price drop to $50

Amazon is now offering the Cooler Master SK620 60% Gunmetal Mechanical Keyboard with Brown Switches for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $85, this 47% discount marks the first price drop to date and a new all-time low. The 60% design of the SK620 will give you all the functionality you need minus a dedicated number pad so you can have more space for maneuvering your mouse. It is also a lot easier to travel with a 60% keyboard. For Mac users, the command and option keys are labeled so you never forget which is which. The low profile switches used on this keyboard reduce the travel distance and actuation point. RGB backlighting adds a nice accent to the white and brushed aluminum design. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $42. Unlike the Cooler Master option above, this is a membrane-style keyboard which means you get an IP32 spill rating for when those intense gaming sessions cause accidents. Five programmable macro keys will allow you to set up hotkeys and, as its name implies, macros for making more complex games easier to play. The RGB lighting is also a step down to a zone-based system that is customizable in the UNLEASH RGB software.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking the CORSAIR K70 PRO Mini Wireless 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard down at $160, the first price drop we’ve seen. The K70 PRO Mini comes equipped with Cherry MX Red linear key switches with each key having RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz.

Cooler Master SK620 60% Mechanical Keyboard features:

Low Profile Switches – A reduced travel distance and actuation point with the same signature durability and precision.

Portable 60% Layout – Compact layout and design, perfect for on-the-go use with mobile devices and laptops.

Multiple OS Support – Use with MacOS and Windows 8 and above – and easily soft-switch between all devices with a simple keypress.

Ergonomic Upgrades – New ergonomic keycaps and adjustable feet allow you the comfortable typing experience you want, your way.

