New lows hit De’Longhi espresso machines in early holiday sale from $500 (Up to $300 off)

We are now tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on De’Longhi, Saeco, and Philips espresso machines as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals. First up is the De’Longhi EC9155MB La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine at $499.95 shipped. Regularly $700, this is $200 off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and the best we have tracked on Amazon. This model features a built-in grinder with eight different settings to deliver fresh beans directly to the extraction system. Speaking of which, you have three temperature options and styles (“rich, balanced espresso, Americano, and hot water”) joined by the LatteArt steam wand for frothy at-home latte art and the stainless steel build. It ships with a cleaning brush, descaler, stainless steel milk frothing jug, a tamper, and a tamper mat, among other things,. Head below for more early Black Friday espresso machine deals.

Early Black Friday espresso machine deals:

Elsewhere in holiday kitchen gear price drops, a wide-ranging Vitamix sale is delivering some of the best prices of the year on a series of its pro-grade home blending solutions. Starting from $290 with lengthy warranties to protect your investment, you’ll find all of the details and our top picks from the sale waiting right here.

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine features:

Perfect, Consistent Grinding thanks to inbuilt grinder with 8 precise settings that ensure optimal single or double dose and grind size

Active Temperature control allows you to select one of 3 temperature settings to match water infusion temperature to beans for optimal extraction

My LatteArt steam wand is a powerful, commercial-style wand that lets you create picture-perfect latte art

Ease-Of-Use thanks to specially-designed detachable, dishwasher safe parts that simplify maintenance routines

Your Favorite Cup lets you enjoy your favorite drink in taller cups while preserving the coffee’s crema

Start Right with 3 preset recipes for rich, balanced Espresso, Americano, and Hot Water

