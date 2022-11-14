ESR latest Rebound Magnetic 12.9-inch iPad Pro keyboard case drops to $135 (Reg. $150+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonESR
Reg. $150+ $135
ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $134.97 shipped in both black or white. This one hit Amazon last month, quickly jumped up to $160, and the settled out at the regular $150 price tag. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. It is compatible with all 12.9-inch iPad models from 2018 through to 2022 with an integrated adjustable magnetic stand by way of the brand’s floating cantilever design. From there, you’ll also find a multi-color backlit keyboard with a multi-touch trackpad, a full row of shortcut keys, and more to both protect and transform your iPad Pro into a mobile workstation. While there’s no smart connector action here – it uses a Bluetooth connection – the relatively affordable price tag might make for a worthy trade off. Head below for additional details. 

If you don’t need the integrated stand and case for your iPad setup, this OMOTON Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard is a notable way to bring some hardware input to your rig at a far more affordable $15 Prime shipped price tag. Alternatively, if you’re not looking for a keyboard solution, but rather just a typical case to protect your pro tablet from bumps, bruises, and scratches, you can score the ESR Rebound Magnetic Case for under $28 shipped on Amazon right now instead. 

However, if you’re looking to upgrade your Apple tablet entirely, this morning saw some deep price drops go live on the previous-generation M1 pro models. You can now land the 12.9-inch iPad Pro start at $800 shipped, or $399 off the going rate with all of the details you need on this price drop waiting for you right here

ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case features:

  • Compatibility: only compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 inch (2022/2021/2020/2018); models: A2764, A2437, A2436, A2378, A2379, A2461, A2462, A2229, A2069, A2232, A2233, A1876, A2014, A1895, A1983
  • Work from Anywhere: upgrade your iPad to getting stuff done mode and embrace the remote work revolution with full MacBook functionality built right into your case
  • Easy-Set Magnetic Stand: the floating cantilever design allows your iPad Pro 12.9 to float stylishly over your keyboard and gives you the perfect angle just by opening the case
  • Navigate Quickly and Easily: the precision trackpad with full multi-touch gesture support lets you browse the web, build presentations, and edit documents at unparalleled speed

