Save up to $399 on Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro starting from $800

After seeing the new M2 models go up for sale for the first time, Best Buy is now clearing our previous-generation 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros. Delivering some of the best discounts ever, pricing starts at $799.99 shipped for the Wi-Fi 128GB configuration. Like many of the other models on sale, that $299 in savings marks for the second-best markdown to date at within $1 of the all-time low that is well below previous offers. You can also save as much as $399 on higher-end capacities like the 512GB model at $1,000.

Even now that the new 2022 model has arrived, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models on sale:

Regardless of which storage capacity you end up opting for, using your savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil is a no brainer. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor at $129.

Over on the front of the just-released iPad Pro models, both of the new M2 offerings are currently marked down to the best prices yet. Delivering the first chances to save on both the 12.9-and 11-inch releases, pricing starts at $749 for the smaller model with as much as $120 in savings for the flagship counterpart.

Apple 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

