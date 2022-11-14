Levi’s takes extra 50% off all clearance + 30% off sitewide when you buy two or more items

Levi’s is offering an extra 50% off all clearance and 30% off sitewide when you purchase two or more items. Discount is applied at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on jeans, chino pants, jackets, t-shirts, and more. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Fall is a perfect time to update your denim and the 512 Slim Taper Fit Jeans for men are a standout from this sale. These jeans are currently marked down to $22 and originally sold for $70. This style has a slim and tapered fit for a flattering look and you can choose from two wash options. They’re also infused with stretch for all-day comfort, as well. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

