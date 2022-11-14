Satechi takes 25% off entire selection of Mac USB-C hubs and adapters ahead of the holidays

Satechi is continuing its march into the holiday shopping season by discounting nearly its entire selection of USB-C hubs and adapters. Right now, applying code SATECHI25 at checkout will take 25% off everything found on this landing page. Shipping is free in orders over $40. Our top pick amongst the offerings has marked down the Satechi Pro Hub Max for the first time in months to $74.99. Normally fetching $100, this is one of the best prices to date at $25 off while beating our previous mention by $5. As one of the more feature-packed USB-C adapters from Satechi, its new Pro Hub Max arrives with an array of eight different ports. Plugging right into the side of your M1 Pro/Max MacBook Pro, it notably features a pair of USB-C ports (one of which has 96W charging and 6K display support) there’s also a USB-C data slot, 4K60Hz HDMI, and a legacy USB-A port. Not to mention a pair of SD card readers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet input to round out the package. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, as well.

Just like the lead deal, be sure to apply code SATECHI25 at checkout in order to take advantage of the following sale prices. And if none of our additional highlights are doing the trick for your Apple setup, there’s also a full breakdown of everything eligible for the promotion over on this landing page.

Satechi Pro Hub Max features:

The Satechi Pro Hub Max is your ultimate companion device for your 2021 MacBook Pro. Featuring a full functional USB-C PD port, 4K HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C data, USB-A data, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack port, the hub provides a plethora of ports so you can work at your best. With its dual USB-C connector and modern aluminum finish, the Pro Hub Max securely attaches to your Mac for a clean, sleek setup. Simply, plug and play to complete your 2021 MacBook Pro experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!