Thule’s Aspect camera backpack fits a drone too with 25% discount to 2022 low of $127

Amazon is offering the Thule Aspect DSLR Camera Backpack for $126.95 shipped. Down from $170 at Amazon, this marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far this year at Amazon, making now the best time of 2022 to pick up Thule’s DSLR backpack. This camera bag has room for anything you could need on an outing. For starters, it’ll protect your DSLR and a DJI Mavic Pro (or similarly sized drones) as well as other equipment all at the same time. There’s also room for up to a 15.6-inch laptop, iPad, and other personal gear. There’s a removable, padded hip belt which helps pull the weight off your shoulders and the air-mesh back panel makes it comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, Neewer’s Camera Bag is $32 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. While it doesn’t have quite the same brand name as Thule’s offering above, this bag is a fantastic option for anyone who is looking to enjoy a camera-focused carry setup.

Do you need a new laptop as well? LG’s 2022 Gram 15-inch laptop is on sale for $1,500 at Amazon right now. Delivering 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for latest ultra lightweight laptop from LG.

Thule Aspect Camera Backpack features:

Customizable, padded storage protects a DSLR camera plus a DJI Mavic Pro (or drones up to 260mm x 240mm x 130mm) and a variety of equipment and accessories

Protects up to a 15.6 inch laptop plus an iPad in back compartment

Store your personal gear in the spacious compartment with multiple pockets

