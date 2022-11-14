LG’s 2022 Gram 15-inch Laptop with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage falls to new low of $1,500

Amazon is now offering the 2022 LG Gram 15-inch i7/32GB/1TB Laptop for $1,499.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,900, this solid $400 discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating the previous mention by $200. Coming equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i7-1260P processor and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the LG Gram is a very capable machine for on-the-go office work, even if you need to use more demanding programs. You’ll also have 1TB of NVMe SSD storage to have fast access to your files as well. The 15-inch 1080p touchscreen display comes with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB. You’ll even have access to Windows Hello with the 1080p IR webcam, a full HDMI 2.0 output, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a microSD card slot, and a headphone output. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While the I/O here is more than enough for some people, having access to more expansion while at home would be nice to have. Be sure to check out the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $200. You will get access to either dual 4K60Hz outputs or a single 8K30Hz display with the downstream USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a USB-A port. This dock will also provide 85W of Power Delivery so your machine stays powered as well.

The 1TB of internal SSD storage that is built-in with the LG Gram will be more than enough for most people, but if you want access to some external storage, you could grab the 2022 model PNY EliteX-PRO 1TB USB-C Portable Solid-State Drive for $95. This USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 drive can move data at up to 1,500MB/s and landed in our best portable SSD roundup as a notable bang for your buck option because of it. Alongside the aluminum housing, it ships with both USB-A and USB-C cables as well as an extended 3-year warranty.

2022 LG Gram 15-inch i7/32GB/1TB Laptop features:

15″ Full HD IPS Display With DCI-P3 99%. A screen that can make your visions come to life with and a bold DCI-P3 99% color gamut* to add a realistic touch to graphics. (*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%)

1TB PCIe4 M.2 NVMe SSD. Supporting 1TB of storage, you have the power and speed to run multiple large applications while saving your important documents with ease.

32GB LPDDR5 RAM. 32GB of memory to a substantial clock speed of 5200 Mhz, we’re making it simple to do work and play with minimal buffering.

Full HD IR Webcam: Stay connected Full HD video quality and built-in AI sound technology that filters out background noise so you can always look and sound your best.

