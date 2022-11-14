LG’s 2022 Gram 15-inch Laptop with 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage falls to new low of $1,500

Amazon is now offering the 2022 LG Gram 15-inch i7/32GB/1TB Laptop for $1,499.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,900, this solid $400 discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating the previous mention by $200. Coming equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i7-1260P processor and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the LG Gram is a very capable machine for on-the-go office work, even if you need to use more demanding programs. You’ll also have 1TB of NVMe SSD storage to have fast access to your files as well. The 15-inch 1080p touchscreen display comes with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB. You’ll even have access to Windows Hello with the 1080p IR webcam, a full HDMI 2.0 output, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a microSD card slot, and a headphone output. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.
While the I/O here is more than enough for some people, having access to more expansion while at home would be nice to have. Be sure to check out the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $200. You will get access to either dual 4K60Hz outputs or a single 8K30Hz display with the downstream USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports alongside a USB-A port. This dock will also provide 85W of Power Delivery so your machine stays powered as well.
The 1TB of internal SSD storage that is built-in with the LG Gram will be more than enough for most people, but if you want access to some external storage, you could grab the 2022 model PNY EliteX-PRO 1TB USB-C Portable Solid-State Drive for $95. This USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 drive can move data at up to 1,500MB/s and landed in our best portable SSD roundup as a notable bang for your buck option because of it. Alongside the aluminum housing, it ships with both USB-A and USB-C cables as well as an extended 3-year warranty.
2022 LG Gram 15-inch i7/32GB/1TB Laptop features:
- 15″ Full HD IPS Display With DCI-P3 99%. A screen that can make your visions come to life with and a bold DCI-P3 99% color gamut* to add a realistic touch to graphics. (*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%)
- 1TB PCIe4 M.2 NVMe SSD. Supporting 1TB of storage, you have the power and speed to run multiple large applications while saving your important documents with ease.
- 32GB LPDDR5 RAM. 32GB of memory to a substantial clock speed of 5200 Mhz, we’re making it simple to do work and play with minimal buffering.
- Full HD IR Webcam: Stay connected Full HD video quality and built-in AI sound technology that filters out background noise so you can always look and sound your best.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
