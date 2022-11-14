Tribit’s StormBox Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 24-hour battery life returns to $90, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tribit Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its portable Bluetooth speakers and earbuds with offers starting from $12. The StormBox Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker is leading the way here for $89.99 shipped. Typically going for $120, this 31% discount, or a solid $40 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked. Launching last summer, this is one of Tribit’s latest speakers and arrived with an IP67 waterproof fabric design with up to 24-hour battery life. Recharging is handled over the USB-C port with the integrated handle and adjustable bass controls, letting you start the party. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more about what to expect. Head below for more Tribit deals.

We’re also tracking one of the first chances to save on the all-new Apple AirPods Pro 2 down at $230, the fourth discount to date and within $7 of the all-time low. Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech.

Whatever you know about Bluetooth speakers, it’s time to redefine what’s possible. From its stylish yet durable design to the incredible value for the money, there are plenty of reasons to pay attention to this newcomer. Ready for the beach or the pool? No need to break a sweat, because the IP67 water-resistant rating will protect from splashes and beach-time fun.

