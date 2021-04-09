FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Review: Tribit’s all-new StormBox Pro is this summer’s most value-packed speaker

Tribit is out with the latest addition to its portable Bluetooth speaker lineup, and today we’re taking a hands-on look to see just how its new StormBox Pro stacks up. Complete with a water-resistant design, this offering arrives with 24-hour playback, 360-degree audio, and impressive sound fidelity for its size. Now available for purchase, you’ll want to head below for all of the details and more insight from our review. 

Hands-on with the Tribit StormBox Pro Speaker 

While not the first speaker from Tribit that we’ve taken a look at recently, the new StormBox Pro Speaker does mix things up with a much more capable design compared to many of the more compact offerings in its lineup. While it’s still certainly on the more budget-friendly side of things compared to the competition, this flagship-caliber speaker sits right at the top of other portable Tribit offerings.

As the most capable speaker from Tribit, its new StormBox Pro Speaker packs a punch in nearly all of the important specs. For starters, everything is centered on a 360-degree internal audio array that is powered by three drivers and two passive radiators. On paper those are some impressive details, but in actual usage, all that means is this speaker can get quite loud.

Roughly the size of a water bottle, the Tribit StormBox Pro certainly isn’t the smallest speaker out there, but for its size I was not anticipating the kind of room-filling audio it can dish out. There is some slight distortion when you’re maxing out its volume, but I’ve found that its mid-tier output is more than enough for all of those more casual listening sessions around the house or by the pool this summer. Though if you plan on needing something to serenade all of those post-pandemic outdoor parties, the Tribit StormBox Pro should be able to keep up, too.

Everything is wrapped in an IP67 water-resistant fabric, which has a premium feel to it. While comparing it to the Ultimate Ears speaker I’ve had for a few years would be a little unfair to UE, the Tribit StormBox Pro is certainly matching the build quality, if not exceeding it in some capacities. So consider me surprised yet again.

Other notable features round out the package like stereo support for being able to pair two of these together for a wider soundstage, as well as integrated playback controls on the top. In terms of connectivity, there’s a USB-C port for recharging and a USB-A output that can leverage the speaker’s internal 10,000mAh battery to top off your smartphone. And last but not least, that very same battery amounts to 24 hours of playback on a single charge, which I’ve found to be quite on par with real-world usage.

Tribit StormBox Pro now available

The new Tribit StormBox Pro Speaker is now available for purchase at Amazon and clocks in with a $119.99 price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take

Like many of my colleagues here at 9to5Toys, Ultimate Ears has long been the go-to when it comes to more premium portable speakers. But after spending the last several weeks with the Tribit StormBox Pro, that’s not going to be the case any more. Consider me the latest Tribit convert, as the brand’s latest speaker met all of my expectations and then some.

Though as much as I am a fan of its sound quality and feature set, the only real downside is its size. And this is more of a nitpick than an actual critique, as it’s just a little too big to be as versatile as other speakers I’ve used. Tribit StormBox Pro isn’t quite as useful for rocking out in the shower as it is elsewhere, though that’s just a demerit in an otherwise glowing review.

I’m thoroughly impressed with the Tribit StormBox Pro and find that it goes toe to toe with many of the other speakers I’ve used in the past from big-league brands. Tribit itself is pretty well-known at this point in the world of more affordable offerings, but its latest manages to bring that same quality to a new level. You’re effectively getting JBL Charge 4 or Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 sound without having to pay for the more premium branding, which makes the StormBox Pro an easy recommendation.

Buy the Tribit StormBox Pro Speaker now

