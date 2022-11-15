This 3-piece breaker bar set helps loosen stuck bolts for $20 (Reg. $25), more from $7

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Kaya Depot (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of hand tools and more from $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 3-pack of DURATECH Breaker Bars for $19.99. Down from $25, this marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. Breaker bars are essential to any mechanic’s toolkit. With three sizes to pick from here, including 1/4, 3/8, and 1/2 inch, the lengths also vary from 6, to 10, and finally 15 inches depending on the bar you grab. These are perfect for breaking loose pesky bolts or nuts when working on projects as the leverage provided from the extra length makes it easier to move the bolts compared to normal wrenches. Check out the Amazon landing page for more great tool deals then keep reading for additional information.

However, if you need a ratchet set as you’re just getting started, then we recommend picking up this 12-piece Egofine kit for $15 on Amazon. It includes a 3/8 ratchet with 10 sockets and an extension to get you going on your mechanic journey. Plus, the sockets and extension will work well with the breaker bars above, should you decide to grab those too.

Our tools guide is the can’t-miss place for all the discounts for your mechanic or DIY needs. Just today, we found the 24V Greenworks 1/4-impact driver kit on sale for $80, which is a $30 discount from its normal going rate and comes within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked.

DURATECH Breaker Bar features:

Made of premium high-strength alloy steel, the heavy duty breaker bar kit features a corrosion-resistant forged and hardened chrome alloy steel construction for maximum strength and longer service life. The 180-degree rotatable heads design for maximum versatility delivers torque at multiple angles for maximum reaching around tight spaces and generating optimized leverage. High quality chrome alloy material provides a greater turning power to save effort while smoothly contoured, round profile handle for a comfortable grip and help reduce fatigue

