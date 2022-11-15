Greenworks 24V 1/4-inch impact driver comes within $1 of all-time low at $80 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 24V 1/4-inch Impact Driver for $80 shipped. Normally $110, this $30 discount comes within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Everyone should have an impact driver around the house for DIY projects. This model features three speed settings and a variable trigger, which allows for infinite customization when it comes to how much power is being applied to the screw being driven. There’s up to 2,650-inch pounds of torque available here as well. Plus, this kit includes a 2Ah battery and charger, plus the drill is compatible with all other Greenworks 24V batteries that you might already own. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need 2,650-inch pounds of torque, then BLACK+DECKER’s 1/4-inch impact driver is a solid alternative for those on a tighter budget. Coming in at $61.50 on Amazon, it’s hard to deny the value that it offers. It serves a similar function to today’s lead deal, just at a lower price point. Everyone should have a 1/4-inch impact on hand for various tasks around the house, and this is a great way to do that on a tighter budget.

Do you need a way to stay powered when doing projects, whether around the house or on the job site? Well, Anker’s latest portable power stations are perfect for the job, especially with up to $300 in savings from these pre-winter deals. Pricing starts at $200, and the 110V plugs will make charging your tool batteries, or even running lightweight corded models, a breeze no matter where you are.

Greenworks 24V Impact Driver features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 100 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/4 acre with the available 1. 5Ah, 2Ah, and 4Ah batteries. USB ports are integrated into the BAG711, BAG708, and BAG709 batteries, making it a portable charger for phones, tablets, and other compatible electronic accessories. The Greenworks 24V platform comes with a 3 year tool / battery to protect your investment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!