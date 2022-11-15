Emerson Sensi HomeKit Wi-Fi smart thermostat upgrades your heating at 2022 low of $79

Amazon is offering the Emerson Sensi HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $79 shipped. Down from $115 at Amazon, this marks a new 2022 all-time low that we’ve tracked and matches the best prices that we’ve seen in the past 12 months. Compatible with all three major smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, this thermostat makes it easy to change the temperature with voice commands. It’s also easy to install, and the Sensi monitors the performance and efficiency of your HVAC system to give you usage reports, alerts, and maintenance reminders. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Kick smart connectivity to the curb and instead opt for this Honeywell programmable thermostat. You can program it to have different heating and cooling schedules between weekdays and weekends, making it great if you’re working during the week and at home on the weekend. Plus, since it’s just $22, you’ll still have quite a bit of cash leftover after all is said and done.

Looking for something a bit more premium? Consider picking up the Google Nest Learning Thermostat, which is down to its best price of the year just in time for winter. On sale for $179, this discount saves you a full $70 from its normal going rate, making now a great time to upgrade your heating and cooling setup.

Emerson Sensi HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat features:

Sensi smart thermostats are designed for energy savings and data privacy – to give you full control of your home HVAC. With over 100 years of HVAC experience and manufactured by Emerson, you know our expertise already, even if you didn’t realize it. Emerson produces many of the HVAC parts that our smart thermostats control, so you can feel confident in the product you put on your wall. With our top-rated mobile app and easy installation process, customers of all comfort levels can make the switch to a Sensi smart thermostat. In addition, our customer service team of HVAC experts is always available to help you through any questions you might have. *For more information on Compatibility, Energy Savings, and Privacy Protection, please refer to the “Product Documentation” section below.

