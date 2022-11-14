Google Nest Learning Thermostat hits best price of the year in time for winter at $179 (Save $70)

Several retailers are now offering the best prices of the year on the latest Google Nest Learning Thermostat, with Amazon leading the way at $179 shipped. Over at Best Buy, you’ll pay $1 more. In either case, this is down from the usual $249 going rate and a new 2022 low at $6 under our previous mention with a total of $70 in savings. Perfect for ensuring your smart house can handle the fluctuating temperatures this fall as the winter weather inconsistently begins rolling in, the Nest Learning Thermostat will help automate your climate control settings. It sports one of the more aesthetically-pleasing form-factors on the market, with a touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home. Head below for more.

Ditching the more adaptive features that give the lead deal its Learning name means you can save some extra cash, and Google’s more recent Thermostat at $130 is just the solution. This alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality as the lead deal without as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem at $49 below the lead deal. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Then don’t forget that you can already lock-in an early Black Friday discount on the Google Nest Mini. Already the most affordable first-party solution for calling up Assistant to command the rest of your smart home or answer questions, the smart speaker is now down to just $18 from its usual $49 going rate to mark the best price of the year.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

