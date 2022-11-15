Fossil’s Gifting Event takes up to 80% off watches, wallets, more with free shipping

The Fossil Gifting Event is offering up to 80% off hundreds of styles with holiday items under $50, $75, or $125. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on watches, wallets, backpacks, handbags, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Nate Chronograph Brown Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $119 and originally sold for $170. This watch is available in five color options and is a great everyday watch. It can easily be dressed up or down and Fossil offers free engraving, which would make a fantastic personalized gift idea. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

